  3. Maharashtra local bodies poll announcement: Voting in 246 municipal councils, 42 nagar panchayat on December 2

BMC elections date announcement LIVE: The Maharashtra State Election Commission is expected to declare the dates for the BMC and other local body elections during a press conference today, bringing an end to months of political anticipation.

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission is expected to announce the long-awaited schedule for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other local body elections at 4 PM on Tuesday. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare will hold a press conference in Mumbai to formally declare the dates, bringing months of uncertainty and speculation to a close.

The development comes at a time of increasing political tension, with opposition parties calling for the elections to be postponed. They have raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the updated voter list, which was revised as of July 1, claiming that it contains duplicate and bogus entries and needs thorough verification.

Stay tuned for live updates on the BMC local body elections date announcement.

Live updates :BMC local body polls date announcement

  • 4:28 PM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra municipal councils, nagar panchayat elections on December 2

    Elections will be held for 246 municipal councils across the state. Out of 147 nagar panchayats, voting will take place in 42 during the first phase, while the remaining 105 have not yet completed their term. Elections will also include the selection of municipal council presidents.

    The nomination process will begin on November 10. Voting will take place on December 2 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

     

     

  • 4:19 PM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    No announcement on Maharashtra municipal corporation elections

    There will be no announcement today regarding the elections for municipal corporations or district councils. For the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, there are one crore sixty lakh voters and 13,155 polling stations. Voting will take place using electronic voting machines, Waghmare said.

    The expenditure limit for candidates will be 15 lakh rupees for the president post and 12 lakh rupees for member posts.

    A mobile application will be launched by the Election Commission. This app will contain complete information about candidates and voters, he added.

  • 4:17 PM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    42 nagar panchayat will go to polls in Maharashtra

    Out of 147 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, elections will be held for 42. The remaining 105 nagar panchayat have not yet completed their tenure. There will also be elections for the posts of municipal council presidents, Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said.

    There will be no announcement today regarding the elections for municipal corporations or district councils, he said.

  • 4:07 PM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra Election Commission PC begins

    State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare is addressing the media in Mumbai on the upcoming local body polls, which are expected to be held in three stages across Maharashtra, including elections for the BMC and 28 other corporations.

    The official dates will be announced shortly

  • 3:56 PM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BMC elections date LIVE: What is the time of announcement?

    State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare will address the media in Mumbai at 4 pm today on the upcoming local body polls, which are expected to be held in three stages across Maharashtra, including elections for the BMC and 28 other corporations.

  • 3:43 PM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Shiv Sena Thackeray faction will not give these leaders a chance to contest

    The Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to give priority to new faces for candidature in the upcoming BMC elections. According to sources, former corporators above the age of 60 are unlikely to be given an opportunity to contest this time.

  • 3:43 PM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What is the Congress party’s preparation for the BMC elections

    The Congress party is ready for the BMC elections and has begun inviting applications from interested candidates. Mumbai Congress spokesperson Suresh Chandra Rajhans said that there has been a strong response. In just two days, over 450 interested candidates have submitted their applications.

  • 3:43 PM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    All parties begin preparations for BMC elections

    Political parties have begun preparing for the BMC elections. Whether contesting as part of an alliance or independently, both the ruling side and the opposition have now started their groundwork in Mumbai.

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BMC election dates to be announced today

    The dates for local body elections in Maharashtra may be announced on Tuesday evening. The State Election Commission will hold a press conference in Mumbai at 4 PM to make the announcement.

