Live Maharashtra local bodies poll announcement: Voting in 246 municipal councils, 42 nagar panchayat on December 2 BMC elections date announcement LIVE: The Maharashtra State Election Commission is expected to declare the dates for the BMC and other local body elections during a press conference today, bringing an end to months of political anticipation.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission is expected to announce the long-awaited schedule for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other local body elections at 4 PM on Tuesday. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare will hold a press conference in Mumbai to formally declare the dates, bringing months of uncertainty and speculation to a close.

The development comes at a time of increasing political tension, with opposition parties calling for the elections to be postponed. They have raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the updated voter list, which was revised as of July 1, claiming that it contains duplicate and bogus entries and needs thorough verification.

Stay tuned for live updates on the BMC local body elections date announcement.