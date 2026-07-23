BMC headquarters canteen sealed by FDA after fly found in buttermilk in Mumbai

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the immediate closure and sealing of the canteen operating inside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Mumbai after a complaint that a fly was found in a glass of buttermilk served to a customer. The action is part of the FDA's ongoing statewide crackdown on food safety violations and hygiene lapses at public and private food establishments.

Five-hour inspection reveals hygiene violations

According to officials, the FDA launched a detailed inspection of the canteen following the complaint. The inspection lasted nearly five hours and reportedly uncovered serious lapses in cleanliness and violations of food safety norms. Following the findings, the FDA issued a Stop Business Notice to the canteen operator, Kamal Caterers, directing it to cease operations with immediate effect.

BMC imposes Rs 50,000 penalty on contractor

The BMC's Health and Labour Department also initiated action against the contractor managing the canteen. Officials imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 for the alleged lapses. The action forms part of the wider food safety drive being carried out across Maharashtra under the leadership of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Part of a wider food safety crackdown

The latest action comes amid an intensified inspection campaign by the Maharashtra FDA against food establishments across the state. Earlier, the agency had taken similar action against the canteen at Mumbai's KEM Hospital and several other prominent food outlets for alleged violations of food safety regulations.

In another recent case, the FDA issued a notice to a spice and dry fruits shop owned by the family of Siya Goyal, who is accused in the Ketan Agrawal murder case, in Pune. The notice directed the establishment to immediately stop business over alleged regulatory violations.

FDA suspends licences of 16 eateries

It is worth noting here that the Maharashtra FDA has seized 1,731 litres of milk and 896 kg of milk products valued at Rs 1.44 lakh during a state-wide special inspection drive, and suspended the licences of 16 hotels, restaurants and other eateries for allegedly violating food safety norms, officials said. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it inspected 103 hotels, restaurants, 'dhabas' and similar establishments across the state during the special inspection drive between July 16 and 21.

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