BMC Elections Results 2026: BJP's Tejasvi Ghosalkar wins Ward 2, Congress candidate Kale wins Ward 183 BMC Election Results 2026: Two early results have been declared in the BMC Election Results 2026, with Congress candidate Asha Deepak Kale winning Ward 183 and BJP’s Tejasvi Ghosalkar securing Dahisar’s Ward 2. Counting is underway across 23 centres in Mumbai.

Mumbai:

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election is progressing rapidly across all 23 centres in Mumbai, and the first official results have now been announced. Two wards have declared their winners as the high-stakes counting continues. Tejasvi Ghosalkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won from Ward 2. Her victory carries emotional weight, as her husband was tragically murdered during a Facebook Live broadcast earlier. The result has drawn public attention and sympathy, marking one of the most talked-about developments in the early hours of counting.

Meanwhile, Asha Deepak Kale of the Congress party has emerged victorious from Ward 183, securing the first confirmed win of the BMC Election Results 2026. With more results expected through the day, both the Congress and the BJP have opened their accounts as the political battle for control of India’s richest municipal body intensifies.