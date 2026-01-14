BMC Elections 2026: Don't have voter ID? Here's list of 12 identity proofs valid for voting BMC Elections 2026: Polling will be held across 227 civic wards from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm on January 15 (Thursday), and counting of votes will take place on January 16 (Friday).

Polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the country's richest civic body, will be held on Thursday (January 15) after a gap of nearly three years. Voters participating in the BMC polls will need to produce either a voter photo identity card or any one of the 12 alternative identity documents approved by the State Election Commission. Officials clarified that carrying a physical voter ID card is not mandatory, as several other government-approved IDs can be used to cast a vote.

Voting will take place across 227 civic wards from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm on Thursday, while the counting of votes is scheduled for Friday.

Here's a list of valid identity proofs other than Voter ID

Municipal commissioner and district election officer Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday said that voters must establish their identity at the polling station by presenting a photo identity card. Those without a voter ID may submit any one of the 12 notified documents, which include:

Passport Aadhaar card Driving licence PAN card Government-issued photo identity cards Bank or post office passbooks with photographs Disability certificates with photos MGNREGA job cards Pension-related photo documents Official identity cards issued to MPs and MLAs Freedom fighter identity cards Photo health insurance cards issued by the Union Labour Ministry

1,700 candidates in fray

The upcoming BMC polls will cover all 227 seats that constitute the governing body of Mumbai. Each ward will elect one corporator and a majority requires at least 114 seats. About 92 of the total seats fall under the General category, where no reservation applies. These wards are located in South Mumbai, the Western Suburbs and parts of Central Mumbai which makes them some of the most competitive and politically significant constituencies in the election.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani revealed that nearly 1,700 candidates are contesting across the 227 wards. He added that the civic administration is fully equipped to conduct the polls smoothly. As per PTI, 1,03,44,315 voters are eligible to cast their ballot. The electorate includes 55,16,707 male voters, 48,26,509 female voters and 1,099 citizens registered in the Other category.

