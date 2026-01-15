BMC debunks ink tampering claims amid Maharashtra civic poll uproar BMC polls 2026: BMC stated the claims are factually incorrect, emphasising Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani made no such comments. Standard protocol applies ink to the left-hand finger post-EVM voting at 10,231 stations across 227 wards.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra's municipal elections on January 15 (Thursday), sparked heated disputes over indelible ink marks, with opposition leaders alleging tampering for repeat voting while authorities and the state government firmly denied the claims.

BMC rejects tampering teports

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation dismissed media reports that voters' ink marks were being wiped off, clarifying BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani made no such acknowledgment. Standard procedure applies ink to voters' left-hand finger upon casting votes via EVMs at 10,231 Mumbai stations staffed by 64,375 personnel, with 1,700 candidates contesting 227 wards.

CM Devendra Fadnavis counters Raj Thackeray

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rebuked MNS chief Raj Thackeray's accusations of a "new pen" replacing traditional ink, easily removed by sanitizer, calling such ruckus creation wrong. After voting in Nagpur, Fadnavis challenged: "I've been marked too- is it erasing? Let Election Commission investigate or switch to oil paint; elections must stay impartial." He also alleged Congress attacked BJP worker Bhushan Shinghne, branding it an assault on democracy.

Opposition's broader allegations

Raj Thackeray claimed the government resorts to fraud to cling to power, citing a caught duplicate voter and urging vigilance: "Apply ink, exit, wipe it off, revote." Uddhav Thackeray echoed this as "democracy's murder," questioning Election Commission delays and demanding action against officials.

BMC saw 17.73% turnout by 11:30 am (up from 7.12% at 9:30 am) among 1.03 crore voters (55.17 lakh men, 48.27 lakh women). Statewide, 3.49 crore electors decide 2,869 seats across 29 corporations until 5:30 pm, with counting January 16 (Friday).