BJP wins Satara Zilla Parishad chief poll without majority, Sena cries foul, says police backed ally

New Delhi:

A major political upset was seen in Satara, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Zilla Parishad president election despite not having full majority numbers. The Shiv Sena–NCP alliance had more members on paper, but cross-voting and last-minute developments changed the outcome. BJP candidate Priya Shinde managed to win the post with support from an independent member.

Cross-voting and chaos during polls

The election was marked by confusion and tension. Reports say there was cross-voting by some members, which helped BJP secure victory. At the same time, allegations of chaos, protests and even scuffles came from the polling venue.

Shiv Sena leaders claimed that some members were stopped from voting, which affected the final result. Two NCP members were reportedly taken into custody while on their way to vote, adding to the controversy.

Alliance partners at odd

The incident has exposed cracks within the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. Leaders from Shiv Sena openly criticised the situation and accused the police of acting unfairly. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the incident a “murder of democracy” and said no voter should be stopped from casting their vote. Ministers also protested, demanding action against officials.

Serious questions have been raised about the role of the police during the election. Shiv Sena and NCP leaders alleged that police officials misbehaved with ministers and tried to block voters. In the state legislative council, there were demands to suspend Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi. Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed the government to take strict action against those involved.

Fadnavis promises probe

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the matter will be investigated and action will be taken based on the findings. The issue has triggered a political storm in the state, with opposition parties calling it an example of “Operation Lotus” and questioning the fairness of the election process. The controversy has also increased tensions within the ruling alliance.