BJP suffers jolt in Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation as 9 rebels back Congress in mayoral polls

Mumbai:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a major setback in the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation after 9 of its councillors broke ranks to back a Congress-led alliance, handing the opposition camp a clear edge in the mayoral race just ahead of the civic polls.

The mayoral election for the 90-member corporation is scheduled for 12 pm today, with 46 seats required for a majority. No single party secured a majority in the recent results. The Congress won 30 seats, the BJP 22, Shiv Sena 12, NCP SP 12, Samajwadi Party 6, Konark Vikas Aghadi 4, Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi 3 and 1 Independent was elected.

Initially, the Congress and NCP were confident of electing their mayor with the support of the Samajwadi Party. However, the Samajwadi Party refused to extend support and instead announced its backing for Shiv Sena.

In response, the Congress and NCP formed a “secular front” to secure the numbers required for the mayor’s post. The equation shifted dramatically when 9 BJP councillors, led by Narayan Chaudhary, announced their decision to form a separate group and support the Congress-NCP alliance.

With this development, the secular front’s tally has risen to 51, comfortably above the majority mark of 46, putting it in a commanding position ahead of the vote. The alliance has named rebel BJP leader Narayan Chaudhary as its mayoral candidate.

The BJP has fielded Sneha Patil as its official nominee.

The rebellion within the BJP reportedly stems from internal discord following the election results. Narayan Chaudhary was earlier seen as a probable mayoral candidate for the party. However, the BJP leadership replaced him at the last moment by announcing Sneha Patil as its nominee, triggering resentment among a section of councillors.

Sensing an opportunity, NCP MP Suresh Mhatre, also known as Balya Mama, reached out to the disgruntled BJP leader. The Congress NCP alliance then offered Chaudhary the mayoral candidature on the condition that he bring along sufficient councillors to secure a majority and formally join the secular front.

Chaudhary succeeded in persuading 9 of the BJP’s 22 councillors to back him, delivering a significant blow to the party and placing the Congress led front in a strong position to capture the mayor’s post.