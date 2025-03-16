BJP releases list of candidates for Maharashtra legislative council bye-elections The Election Commission has revealed the schedule for the bye-election to fill five vacant seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, which have occurred due to the election of incumbent members to the State Legislative Assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially released its list of candidates for the upcoming bye-election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, scheduled to fill five vacant seats. The bye-election, which is crucial for maintaining the party's influence in the Council, will take place in the coming weeks.

Among the BJP's candidates are Sandeep Diwakarrao Joshi, Sanjay Kishanrao Kenekar, and Dadarao Yadavrao Keche. The party's decision to field these prominent leaders is aimed at strengthening its political base in Maharashtra.

The Election Commission of India has also released the schedule for the Maharashtra Legislative Council bye-election. These vacancies have arisen due to the election of sitting members to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The election process will begin with the issuance of the notification on March 10, 2025, marking the official start of the process.

As per the schedule, candidates can file their nominations until March 17, 2025. If necessary, polling will take place on March 27, 2025. The counting of votes will be conducted on the same day, and the results are expected to be announced shortly thereafter.

The bye-election is seen as a critical event for the BJP to maintain its presence in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and further assert its political dominance in the state. The party's candidates are expected to intensify their campaigning as the election date approaches.

With the filing of nominations nearing its deadline, political observers will be watching closely as the candidates vie for these important seats.