BJP MP 'purifies' Pune's Shaniwar Wada with gaumutra after women offer namaz; Shiv Sena, NCP demand action

Pune:

A massive controversy has erupted in Pune after three women offered namaz at city's iconic Shaniwar Wada fort after which a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP was seen 'purifying' the area with cow urine. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday after which BJP MP Medha Kulkarni, along with some party workers, went to the place and clarified the place.

Kulkarni has defended her actions and urged officials to take action against the women, saying Muslims should not be allowed to offer namaz at a place like Shaniwar Wada. "This is unfortunate. Shaniwar Wada is not the place to offer namaz. We urge the administration to take strict action against those involved," Kulkarni said, as reported by news agency PTI.

However, Kulkarni's action has drawn criticism from BJP's allies Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In a statement, Shinde Sena's Neelam Gorhe said action should be taken against those who violate laws, as Shaniwar Wada is place under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Similarly, NCP's Rupali Patil Thombre has said that a case should be registered against Kulkarni for inciting communal tensions. Several social groups have also questioned Kulkarni's action, following which the ASI has registered a case in regard to the entire incident.

The police said it will also speak to the ASI as Shaniwar Wada is protected by it. "We will speak to the ASI and will take further action after that," PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale as saying.

Shaniwar Wada was a 13-storey palace built by the Peshwas in 1736. It enjoys reverential status as the seat of Peshwa power and also as a symbol of Pune's history and culture. It was destroyed in a fire in 1828. All that remains of the site are the fortification walls and massive the spike-studded doors.