On camera, BJP MLA slaps municipal engineer in Mumbai

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra's Mira-Bhayandar Geeta Jain slapped an engineer of the Municipal Corporation.

The MLA's action was invoked when the officials allegedly vandalized people's houses without giving any notice just before the rainy season began.

According to sources, municipal officials forcibly evicted people from their homes and vandalized them.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the local BJP MLA Geeta Jain reached the spot to take action against the engineer.

Jain's anger was uncontrollable and she slapped an engineer in front of the camera.

Jain questioned how could the engineers raze structures and asked them to produce Government Resolution (GR). Jain could not be reached for comments.

A text message seeking the reaction of MBMC commissioner Dileep Dhole evoked no response.

Jain, a former BJP mayor, won the 2019 polls as an Independent.She supports the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

