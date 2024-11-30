BJP files complaint with Mumbai Police over Congress leader Bhai Jagtap’s ‘kutta’ slur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police over Congress leader Bhai Jagtap’s controversial slur against the Election Commission. He also wrote a letter to the Election Commission regarding the issue.

He said, "I have written to the Election Commission and also filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Such a kind of insult, the humiliation of the Election Commission which is a constitutional body can't be tolerated. Action should be initiated against Bhai Pratap."

Somaiya further said that Congress has been targeting the poll body as they are scared of the local body Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections due in March 2025. He said, "In the last two days, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) everybody has been targeting the EVM and Election Commission because everyone is scared of the local body Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections due in March 2025."

Jagtap refused to apologise

Notably, in the wake of Maharashtra election results, Ashok A Jagtap had compared the poll body to a dog that “does the bidding of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Meanwhile, Jagtap has doubled down on his derogatory remarks against the EC. He also refused to apologise over his objectionable remark.

"I will not apologise at all, not even a bit...If they are working under pressure from the PM and other ministers then what I have said is right. I will not apologise...Election Commission exists to further strengthen the democracy of the country, and not to serve someone. I stand by what I said. The Election Commission should work like TN Seshan...Democracy is being disreputed because of the sycophant attitude of EC," he said.

Talking about EVMs, he further said that Congress brought the EVM technology because it was being used in France, and the US, but after 2009, doubts started arising over its use. Moreover, he said, "Ours is the biggest democracy in the world. If any such doubt is raised, it should be answered. Several petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court on this. A decision on the same was pronounced in April 2024. It was said that VVPAT slips should be counted, if you do not want Ballot paper. The petition stated that 50 per cent of the VVPATs should counted but the Supreme Court said that it should be 5 per cent but it wasn't done."



