May 31, 2026
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BJP announces candidates for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, names nominee for Nagpur by-election

Reported ByYogendra Tiwari  Written ByAmman Khurana  
Published: ,Updated:

A day before nominations close, the BJP has finalised its candidates for all 10 Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies going to polls and has also named its nominee for the Nagpur by-election.

The BJP has announced its candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections and the Nagpur by-election.
The BJP has announced its candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections and the Nagpur by-election. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections and the upcoming by-election, a day before the deadline for filing nominations.
 
The party released a list of 10 candidates for the biennial Legislative Council elections from local authority constituencies and also named its candidate for the by-election from the Nagpur seat. The announcement comes as political parties move to complete the nomination process ahead of Monday's nomination deadline.
 

BJP announces Maharashtra Legislative Council candidates

According to the list released by the BJP's Central Election Committee, the party has finalised candidates for all 10 constituencies going to polls in the biennial Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.
 
Constituency Candidate
Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli Arun Lakhani
Bhandara-Gondia Avinash Brahmankar
Amravati Pravin Pote Patil
Sangli-Satara Dhairyashil Kadam
Solapur Rajendra Raut
Ahilyanagar Prajakta Tanpure
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna Suhas Shirshat
Nanded Amar Rajurkar
Dharashiv-Latur-Beed Basavaraj Patil
Jalgaon Nandkishore Mahajan

BJP names candidate for Nagpur by-election

Apart from the biennial elections, the BJP has also announced its nominee for the Maharashtra Legislative Council by-election from Nagpur.
 
Constituency   Candidate
Nagpur Dr Rajiv Potdar

Nomination process enters final phase

With nominations set to close on Monday, political activity is expected to remain intense as candidates complete the filing formalities for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections and the Nagpur by-election.
 
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