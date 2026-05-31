BJP announces candidates for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, names nominee for Nagpur by-election

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections and the upcoming by-election, a day before the deadline for filing nominations.

The party released a list of 10 candidates for the biennial Legislative Council elections from local authority constituencies and also named its candidate for the by-election from the Nagpur seat. The announcement comes as political parties move to complete the nomination process ahead of Monday's nomination deadline.

BJP announces Maharashtra Legislative Council candidates

According to the list released by the BJP's Central Election Committee, the party has finalised candidates for all 10 constituencies going to polls in the biennial Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

Constituency Candidate Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli Arun Lakhani Bhandara-Gondia Avinash Brahmankar Amravati Pravin Pote Patil Sangli-Satara Dhairyashil Kadam Solapur Rajendra Raut Ahilyanagar Prajakta Tanpure Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna Suhas Shirshat Nanded Amar Rajurkar Dharashiv-Latur-Beed Basavaraj Patil Jalgaon Nandkishore Mahajan

BJP names candidate for Nagpur by-election

Apart from the biennial elections, the BJP has also announced its nominee for the Maharashtra Legislative Council by-election from Nagpur.

Constituency Candidate Nagpur Dr Rajiv Potdar Nomination process enters final phase

With nominations set to close on Monday, political activity is expected to remain intense as candidates complete the filing formalities for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections and the Nagpur by-election.