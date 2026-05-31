BJP announces candidates for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, names nominee for Nagpur by-election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections and the upcoming by-election, a day before the deadline for filing nominations.
The party released a list of 10 candidates for the biennial Legislative Council elections from local authority constituencies and also named its candidate for the by-election from the Nagpur seat. The announcement comes as political parties move to complete the nomination process ahead of Monday's nomination deadline.
BJP announces Maharashtra Legislative Council candidates
According to the list released by the BJP's Central Election Committee, the party has finalised candidates for all 10 constituencies going to polls in the biennial Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli
|Arun Lakhani
|Bhandara-Gondia
|Avinash Brahmankar
|Amravati
|Pravin Pote Patil
|Sangli-Satara
|Dhairyashil Kadam
|Solapur
|Rajendra Raut
|Ahilyanagar
|Prajakta Tanpure
|Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna
|Suhas Shirshat
|Nanded
|Amar Rajurkar
|Dharashiv-Latur-Beed
|Basavaraj Patil
|Jalgaon
|Nandkishore Mahajan
BJP names candidate for Nagpur by-election
Apart from the biennial elections, the BJP has also announced its nominee for the Maharashtra Legislative Council by-election from Nagpur.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Nagpur
|Dr Rajiv Potdar
Nomination process enters final phase
With nominations set to close on Monday, political activity is expected to remain intense as candidates complete the filing formalities for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections and the Nagpur by-election.