Big reshuffle in NCP Sharad Pawar camp: Shashikant Shinde likely to replace Jayant Patil as new NCP chief Sources indicate that Shashikant Shinde, a veteran and trusted aide of Sharad Pawar, is poised to replace Jayant Patil.

Mumbai:

In a surprise move ahead of Maharashtra’s upcoming municipal elections, Jayant Patil, the state president of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is set to tender his resignation from the post.

Patil, who has led the unit for the past seven years, cited the need for fresher leadership, prompting speculation of internal rifts, strategic repositioning, or potential future alignments with rival factions

Shashikant Shinde likely to succeed at executive meet

Sources indicate that Shashikant Shinde, a veteran and trusted aide of Sharad Pawar, is poised to replace Patil. The official announcement is expected during a state executive committee meeting scheduled for 3 PM on Tuesday.

Strategic timing amid political turf wars

The leadership transition is seen as a strategic move in Maharashtra’s high-stakes municipal elections. Emerging alongside Shinde is another contender, Rajesh Tope, reflecting an internal search for unity and revitalised leadership within the Sharad Pawar camp .

With rival forces such as the BJP–Shinde Sena and Uddhav Thackeray–led Sena also vying hard in the civic polls, NCP’s decisive reshuffle signals its intent to consolidate ground support.