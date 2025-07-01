Big blow to Maharashtra Congress as senior leader and two-time MLA Kunal Patil set to join BJP today The move marks a significant political shift in North Maharashtra, where Patil holds substantial influence. His family has been associated with the Congress for over 75 years.

Mumbai:

In a major blow to the Congress party in Maharashtra, senior leader and two-time MLA Kunal Patil is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Patil, who represents the Dhule Rural constituency and currently serves as the Working President of the Maharashtra Congress, will formally switch sides at 2 PM.

The move marks a significant political shift in North Maharashtra, where Patil holds substantial influence. His family has been associated with the Congress for over 75 years. His grandfather was a Member of Parliament, while his father served as an MLA seven times.

The Patil family's close ties with the Gandhi family are also well known with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visiting their home during an election campaign last year.

Congress has overlooked North Maharashtra: Patil

Despite the long-standing association, Kunal Patil has now decided to part ways with the Congress. He stated that the party has lost touch with the grassroots and has increasingly ignored the needs of the North Maharashtra region.

“The Congress has completely overlooked North Maharashtra in recent years,” Patil said. “I have no personal complaints against the party, but I must think about my political future. That is why I have decided to leave.”

Patil’s formal induction into the party is expected to be attended by senior BJP leaders later this afternoon.