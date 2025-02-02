Bhopal power cut: MP capital to face electricity outage | Check timings and areas

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal is set to face a scheduled power outage today (February 2), the second time in four days. According to a report, published in Free Press Journal, the Bhopal Electricity Board had issued a notification regarding the power cut for residents in Bhopal.

The power outage will be for four to six hours in various parts of the city, disrupting several services in the areas. The electricity board cited necessary repairing works for power supply disruption.

Which areas are to be affected?

According to the media reports, Krishi Sansthan, Dairy State, Sakshi Dhaba, Mendora, Kerwa Dam, Barkhedi Khurd, Sanskaar Valley School, Sharda Vihar, Kerwa Guest House, Kerwa Pump, and surrounding areas.

Timing: 10:00 am to 02:00 pm

The media reports also mentioned that some parts of the industrial area and surroundings would also face a power cut.

Timing: 10:00 am to 05:00 pm

Area: Kohefiza Hospital, Collectorate Road, My Car Showroom, Idgah Filter Plant, VIP Guest House, Thela Road, G.A.D. Chauraha, Mayo Hospital, Vila Apartment, Lalghati Choraha, Barela Gaon, Lalghati Road, Kohefiza Hospital, Collector Office, Commissioner Office, Bhopal Motor, Lokayukta Office, Jhirno Ka Mandir, Kala Darwaza, Taj-ul-Masajid, GPO, LBS Hospital, and surrounding areas.

Timing: 09:00 am to 02:00 pm

Area: DK Honey Homes, Varun Nagar, Swagat Bungalow, Sulabh Complex, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi Gate, Amr Vihar, CHC Kolar, and surrounding areas.

Timing: 10:00 am to 04:00 pm

The reports say if residents need any information regarding the power cut, they can contact the local electrical authority.

