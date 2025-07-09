Bharat Bandh today: Will schools, banks and other services in Mumbai be affected? Bharat Bandh Today: Mumbai’s local trains and BEST bus services will run as usual, even as the situation may change if transport unions extend their support to the bandh. However, till now, no official announcement has been made regarding a halt in public transport.

Mumbai:

Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike has been called on Wednesday by trade unions and farmers' organisations tp protest against the pro-corporate and anti-worker policies implemented by the government.

In this regard, over 25 crore workers across multiple sectors are expected to take part in the day-long strike, which could significantly disrupt banking, transportation, and other key public services in many cities including Mumbai.

(Image Source : PTI)Bharat Bandh observed at various locations.

The call for the general strike comes from 10 central trade unions and their affiliates. These unions are protesting against labour law reforms, increased privatisation, and growing economic distress in rural areas.

Banking services likely to be affected

Banking operations across Mumbai are likely to be affected as several bank employees’ unions have confirmed their support for the strike. Banking services like cash transactions, cheque clearance and branch-level assistance may be unavailable or delayed. Apart from this, the insurance sector workers are also expected to join the bandh.

Even as no official bank holiday has been announced, the participation of employees from these sectors is likely to cause disruptions in banking services across the country.

Postal services and government offices likely to be affected

Various postal services, including mail delivery and customer counters, could be disrupted due to the participation of postal workers. Even as no government holiday has been announced, operations may slow down due to staff absenteeism in protest.

Power supply and public services expected to be affected

Power supply across Mumbai could be impacted as over 25 lakh electricity workers across India are set to join the strike. Even as a complete outage is unlikely, minor service disruptions or delays in addressing power issues may occur.

Local trains and BEST buses will run as usual

Mumbai’s local trains and BEST bus services will run as usual, even as the situation may change if transport unions extend their support to the bandh. However, till now, no official announcement has been made regarding a halt in public transport.

(Image Source : PTI)Bharat Bandh: Police forces deployed at key locations.

Schools and colleges will remain open in Mumbai

Schools and colleges across Mumbai are expected to remain open as there is no notification from the Maharashtra government declaring a holiday for educational institutions, but some may see reduced attendance depending on the transport situation.

Other private offices, markets may remain open

Corporate offices in the private sector and BKC, Lower Parel, and Andheri business districts, are expected to remain open, even as some companies may offer remote work as a precaution. Shops, markets and restaurants are likely to function normally in Mumbai.

