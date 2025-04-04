Beware! Drunk driving in Mumbai may land you in jail for 3 months Mumbai traffic police have introduced stricter penalties for drunk driving under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Offenders will now face FIRs under Section 125, which deals with acts endangering life or safety. Punishments include up to three months in jail, a fine of Rs 2,500, or both

In cracking the whip on drunk driving in Mumbai, the police in the Maharashtra capital will book offenders under then under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the traffic police chief has warned. This comes after the Mumbai Traffic Police issued challans to 9,462 motorists for drunk driving last year, while in the first three months of this year, 2,264 violators have already been penalised.

Earlier, offenders found having more than the permissible alcohol limit through a breath analysis were required to pay a monetary deposit. A Local Act Case (LAC) was recorded at the nearest police station, and the person was asked to appear in court, which then decided on the punishment.

Under the new rules, an FIR will now be registered under Section 125 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts endangering life or personal safety.

If the reckless act causes minor harm, the punishment includes imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to Rs 2,500, or both.

If the act results in serious harm, the penalties will be more severe.

Additionally, Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act will also be slapped, leading to the seizure of the offender's driving licence and confiscation of the vehicle.

Times of India reported that police are stressing stricter enforcement of the law to curb drunk driving, a major contributor to fatal accidents. Officials also warned that facing charges under BNS could create challenges for motorists in obtaining passports, visas, and police clearance certificates required for jobs.