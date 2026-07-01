'Bas aaj ki raat hai zindagi': Ketan Agarwal's celebration with fiancee Siya's family goes viral | VIDEO

Mumbai:

A video recorded more than a month before the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has resurfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention as the investigation into the high-profile case continues. The footage, recorded during a family celebration on May 7, shows Ketan happily dancing with his fiancée, Siya Goyal, their parents, and other relatives, offering a sharp contrast to the tragic events that unfolded just weeks later.

Ketan, 26, died after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Police have alleged that Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill him by pushing him off the fort and attempting to pass the incident off as an accident. Both accused are currently in police custody while the investigation continues.

Watch the video

Singer shares unseen celebration video

The video was shared on Instagram by singer Reetu Sharma, who had performed at the family's pre-wedding function on May 7. In one of the clips, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, and Siya's parents, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, are seen standing together with other family members.

Another video shows Vishal Agarwal singing the popular Bollywood song Yamma Yamma with the singer. In a separate clip, Ketan is seen dancing with Siya's father to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar, while both families cheer during the celebrations.

Sharing the videos, Sharma reflected on the tragic turn of events and wrote, "On 7th May, we did a program with their family, where you all can see they are happily enjoying the celebration. Both the families were so happy. We saw Ketan with our own eyes. Such an innocent child. Who knew this would happen to this beautiful soul."

The videos have since gone viral, with many social media users expressing disbelief that such a joyful family occasion was followed by a tragedy just weeks later.

Ketan had suspected Siya's affair, says father

Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, told the police that his son had shared his concerns about Siya's behaviour before his death.

According to him, Ketan had told the family that Siya frequently mentioned co-accused Chetan Chaudhary during their conversations and was often busy whenever he called her. This eventually led him to suspect that the two were having an affair.

Parents demand death penalty

Ketan's parents have demanded the death penalty for both accused. His father said that if Siya did not want to marry Ketan, she could have simply refused, and the wedding would have been cancelled immediately.

Expressing his grief, he questioned how someone could allegedly take such an extreme step instead of ending the relationship honestly.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.