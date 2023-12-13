Nine Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Mumbai's Sewri area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

As many as nine Bangladesh nationals have been arrested in Mumbai for staying allegedly without valid documents. According to an official, Mumbai Police arrested them from Sewri area in the central part of the city on Wednesday. Unit-6 of the crime branch took the action against them, he said.

"Based on specific information, the crime branch apprehended a man and a woman from Sewri earlier this month. The duo was found sending money to Bangladesh illegally on a commission basis. During the probe, the police on Saturday apprehended two more Bangladeshis who were found staying illegally in Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road area in Sewri," the official added.

Aadhaar and PAN cards recovered

During their interrogation, the police arrested five more Bangladeshi nationals from the same area, he said. Police also recovered their Aadhaar cards and PAN cards, which they had procured on the basis of fake documents, the official stated.

11 Bangladeshi migrants arrested in Pune

Earlier in October this year, the Military Intelligence unit of Southern Command of the Indian Army and Pune city police conducted a joint operation and apprehended 11 illegal Bangladeshi nationals. There were three minors among the arrested people.

According to a senior official of the Pune Police, the accused were also found in possession of PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and voter ID cards which were made using forged documents. Police further informed that information about these Bangladeshi nationals was revealed after a tip-off from the Military Intelligence Unit.

