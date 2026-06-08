Bangkok to Mumbai: 29 exotic animals found hidden in passenger's luggage, 1 arrested

Mumbai:

A major wildlife smuggling attempt was foiled at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and recovered 29 exotic animals allegedly being brought into India illegally. The passenger, an Indian national, was detained after authorities discovered several rare and protected species concealed inside his baggage. Wildlife experts were later called in to identify and rescue the animals.

Among the species recovered were a gibbon, melanistic squirrel, ball python and iguana, raising fresh concerns over the growing illegal trade in exotic wildlife in India.

Animals were hidden inswiide the bag

According to wildlife rescuers involved in the operation, the animals had been packed inside bags and transported into the country through illegal channels. Officials said the rescued animals were immediately examined and stabilised with the help of wildlife experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), working in coordination with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the Forest Department.

Many trafficked animals suffer severe stress, injury or even death during transportation due to poor conditions, lack of ventilation and improper handling inside suitcases and luggage. Authorities noted that such trafficking poses not only a threat to wildlife conservation but also risks introducing diseases and invasive species into local ecosystems.

The accused passenger has been taken into custody and further investigations are underway.

Officials have registered the case under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and wildlife protection laws. The rescued animals are expected to be sent back to their country of origin in accordance with established regulations and international guidelines.

Growing list of smuggling cases

In a separate case, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) dismantled an alleged gold-smuggling network operating through Mumbai airport and seized 3.2 kilograms of foreign-origin gold dust worth around Rs 5 crore.

Seven people, including three foreign transit passengers, three airport employees and a local receiver, were arrested in that operation. Investigators alleged that the gold had been brought into India from Bangkok and concealed inside the bodies of transit passengers before being handed over to airport staff for delivery outside the terminal.