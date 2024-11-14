Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Bags of Mallikarjun Kharge checked by Election Commission officials after he lands in Nashik | VIDEO

Bags of Mallikarjun Kharge checked by Election Commission officials after he lands in Nashik | VIDEO

The row over checking of bags started after Uddhav Thackeray's claim of being selectively targeted by the Election Commission who checked his bags in the last two days. Congress chief became the fourth leader whose bags were checked ahead of Maharashtra elections.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Nashik Updated on: November 14, 2024 15:00 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

The bags of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge were checked by the Election Commission as his helicopter landed in Nashik on Thursday. The Congress chief is campaigning in the state for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.   

Notably, Uddhav Thackeray's bag was checked again on Wednesday in Shrigonda, Ahmednagar. This is third time that that the Sena leader's bag has been checked by the poll body officials.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's bags were checked by poll personnel while he was onboard a helicopter to travel for poll campaign, and the NCP leader said such measures are needed to ensure free and fair elections. The visuals posted on Pawar's X handle on Wednesday show an official checking his bags and finding a packet of 'chaklis' and a box containing 'ladoos' (snacks) while the deputy CM was onboard a helicopter.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra BJP also posted a video on X showing checking of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' bags, and said merely holding the Constitution for "show" is not enough and one must also follow the constitutional system.

Related Stories
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to commence poll campaigning in Nagpur today

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to commence poll campaigning in Nagpur today

'Maharashtra Nama': Kharge launches joint manifesto of Maha Vikas Aghadi, highlights five guarantees

'Maharashtra Nama': Kharge launches joint manifesto of Maha Vikas Aghadi, highlights five guarantees

Yogi Adityanath responds to Kharge's 'sadhu' dig, says 'get angry at those who killed... '

Yogi Adityanath responds to Kharge's 'sadhu' dig, says 'get angry at those who killed... '

OPINION | Yogi To Kharge: Why Silence On Killer Razakars?

OPINION | Yogi To Kharge: Why Silence On Killer Razakars?

The videos of the two leaders were posted to apparently blunt Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's claims of being selectively targeted by poll authorities who checked his bags in the last two days. Thackeray had claimed his bags were inspected by the election authorities after he arrived in Latur and Yavatmal districts in the last two days to campaign for the November 20 state assembly elections. The Sena (UBT) leader had also asked if the same law would be applied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the ruling alliance during their campaign.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement