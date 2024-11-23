Badnera Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will Ravi Rana defeat Shiv Sena-UBT's Sunil Kharate? Counting begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Badnera Assembly Election Result

Badnera Assembly Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. Badnera is one of the constituencies which went to poll on November 20. In the 2019 elections, independent candidate Ravi Rana won the Badnera seat by defeating Band Priti Sanjay of Shiv Sena.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, independent candidate Ravi Rana won the Badnera seat with a margin of 15541 votes (8.38 %). He was polled 90460 votes with a vote share of 48.46%. He defeated then united Shiv Sena candidate Band Priti Sanjay, who got 74919 votes (40.14%). Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate Pramod Yashwantrao Ingale stood third with 8205 votes (4.4%), and Independent candidate Sheela Santosh Meshram was fourth with 3740 votes (2%). The total number of valid votes polled was 185336 (52.5%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Ravi Rana won the seat. He was polled 46,827 votes with a vote share of 26.10%. Then united Shiv Sena candidate Band Sanjay Raosaheb got 39408 votes (21.97%) and was the runner-up. Rana defeated Raosaheb by a margin of 7419 votes (4.17%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 177881 (57.46%). Congress candidate Sulbha Sanjay Khodke came in third with 33,897 votes (18.89%) and Congress candidate Bharatiya Tushar Panditrao stood fourth with just 31455 votes (17.53%).