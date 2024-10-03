Badlapur assault case: Maharashtra Police arrests school president Uday Kotwal, secretary Tushar Apte

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Maharashtra Police arrests school president Uday Kotwal, secretary Tushar Apte

Hours after the Bombay High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the trustee and the secretary of the school where the Badlapur sexual assault allegedly took place, the Thane Crime Branch on Wednesday (October 2) apprehended the two in Karjat.

According to available information, the detainees, identified as school president Uday Kotwal and secretary Tushar Apte, will be handed over to the SIT, which will investigate their alleged involvement in delaying the reporting of the sexual assault of two four-year-old girls to the authorities, as required under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.





Bombay High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea

While, during the court hearing, the applicants claimed their innocence, mentioning that they were only informed of the gruesome incident occurred at the school after the Badlapur East police called them for an inquiry. However, Justice Laddha, representing the bench, after the evidences were put forward, noted that prima facie probe confirms that guardians had voiced their concerns to the principal and other staff members, and the two applicants were also aware of the situation before August 16, when the police contacted them.

"Despite having knowledge, the incidents were not reported to the SJP or local police. This delay appears to be primarily due to the applicants’ negligence, for reasons known only to them. Additionally, there are suspicions regarding the digital evidence provided by school authorities, as the footage (CCTV) from the day of the incident is missing, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports are awaited," the bench held.

Badlapur sexual assault accused's kin seeks police protection amid threats

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that days after the prime accused, Akshay Shinde, was killed in a police shootout, his father, Anna Shinde, on Friday (September 27) sought police protection for his family, stating that they are receiving threats. In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State DGP Rashmi Shukla, and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Anna Shinde detailed the threats his family and his lawyer Amit Katarnavre's family are facing following the encounter conducted by Maharashtra Police.

"My family and I have been receiving threats, and my lawyer Amit Katarnavre's family is also receiving threats. Given this situation, we request police protection for all of us," Anna Shinde who has emphasised that his son was killed in a political conspiracy stated in his letter.