Badlapur sexual assault case: Magistrate inquiry finds 5 cops responsible for accused's death in custody

In the Bandlapur sexual assault case, a magistrate's inquiry held five policemen responsible for the custodial death of accused Akshay Shinde, making way for a case to be registered against them. On Monday, the magistrate tendered its inquiry report in a sealed cover to the Bombay High Court, which was hearing a plea filed by Akshay Shinde's father, Anna Shinde.

Shinde has claimed in his plea that the police killed his son in a fake encounter. Based on the report, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said the government was bound to register a case and sought to know which probe agency would investigate the case.

Notably, the five officers involved in the case included senior police inspector Sanjay Shinde of the Thane crime branch, assistant police inspector Nilesh More, head constables Abhijeet More and Harish Tawade and a police driver.

The court said, "The magistrate has conducted an inquiry and submitted its report. In the report, the magistrate has concluded that the five cops are responsible for the death of accused Akshay Shinde."

The bench noted that an FIR should be registered, as per the law, against the five policemen, and an investigation must be set up. "You (government) are bound to file an FIR based on this magistrate report. Tell us which agency will investigate the matter," the court said.

In the report, the magistrate said that four police personnel, who were in the van with Akshay Shinde, were in a position to handle the situation and questioned if the use of force by the police officials was justified.

The report has taken note of the findings of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which concluded that there was no fingerprint of the deceased on the pistol he is alleged to have snatched from the constable and opened fire. There was also no gunshot residue on the deceased's hands, it noted.

Accordingly, the HC said, "The allegations made by the parents of the deceased (that their son was killed by the police in a fake encounter) found substance as far as the FSL reports are concerned."

The bench said the report also mentioned the care and caution the police have to take in such situations in future. It directed for a copy of the magistrate's report to be furnished to the prosecution and Anna Shinde.

"We shall keep the original report and all documents and witness statements annexed to it with us for now. The prosecution might need it later when it probes the case," the court said. Meanwhile, the bench directed the public prosecutor, Hiten Venegaonkar, to inform it in two weeks on which investigative agency would probe the case.

