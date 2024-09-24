Badlapur sexual assault case: Cop who shot accused has worked with top encounter specialist | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The accused was being taken to Badlapur when the firing incident took place

A massive political outrage was triggered after the killing of Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde in police custody on Monday. The Opposition attacked the government terming the death of the accused as a collapse of the justice system, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the action was taken in 'self-defence'. Meanwhile, several media reports emerged that claimed that the police personnel Sanjay Shinde, who shot at Akshay in retaliatory firing, has the experience to work with former cop Pradeep Sharma - a well-known 'encounter specialist'.

The accused had snatched an officer's weapon and opened fire at them, prompting police inspector Sanjay Shinde to shoot at him in self-defence. Sanjay Shinde and Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More were also injured in the firing incident.

According to the media reports, Sanjay Shinde was a member of the Thane Police Crime Branch headed by Pradeep Sharma. He was also in the Sharma's team that arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar.

Who is Pradeep Sharma?

Pradeep Sharma was a controversial 'encounter specialist' who was facing allegations of fake encounters. He was named in the 2006 fake encounter killing case of gangster Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakkhan Bhaiya. Sharma reportedly eliminated over 100 criminals during his service in the Maharashtra Police. He drew attention in the 1990s for involvement in high-profile encounters of top gangsters linked to Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan gangs.

CID to investigate killing of Badlapur accused

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Crime Investigation Department (CID) will conduct a probe into the death of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde. The officials on Tuesday said a team of forensic science experts examined the police vehicle, in which Shinde was allegedly shot by a cop on Monday evening.

Akshay Shinde, a contractual sweeper at the school in Badlapur, Shinde was arrested on August 17, five days after he allegedly sexually abused the two girls in the school toilet.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: 'Confident that truth will come out': Siddaramaiah after High Court setback in alleged land scam