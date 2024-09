Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday heard the petition filed by accused's father alleging fake encounter of Akshay Shinde in Badlapur sexual assault case. The case was heard by the division bench of Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan, which asked the government to run fingerprint test on the weapon and conduct handwash of the officers involved including Nilesh More, who got shot and injured by Akshay's firing.