Bachchu Kadu's protest: Maharashtra govt constitutes nine-member committee for farmer loan waiver

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the formation of a nine-member committee to examine and recommend measures for farmer debt relief after the agitation led by former MLA Bachchu Kadu demanding a farm loan waiver.

Former Maharashtra minister and Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) leader Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu, who has been leading a massive protest, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai earlier in the day. Shortly after the meeting, the state government made the decision to set up the committee.

Praveen Pardeshi to chair committee

The panel will be chaired by Praveen Pardeshi, Chief Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chief Executive Officer of MITRA, and has been directed to submit its report within six months.

The committee will frame both short-term and long-term recommendations for the implementation of a comprehensive farm loan waiver policy.

The committee will include the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Revenue, Finance, Agriculture, Cooperation, and Marketing departments. The Chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Limited, Mumbai, and a representative from the Bank of Maharashtra will also be part of the committee.

Farmers' loans to be waived based on committee's report: Fadnavis

Following a meeting with Bacchu Kadu, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that a committee has been formed and will submit its report by April 30. Farmers' loans will be waived based on the committee's report before June 30.

He further said that his Maharashtra government had announced in its manifesto that farmers' loans would be waived. "We have decided to form a committee to assess how the loan waiver will be implemented and its rules. This committee will review the process and submit its report in the first week of April. After that, within three months, before June 30th, farmers' loans will be waived based on this report," said Fadnavis.

Farmers called off protest in Nagpur

Earlier on Wednesday, farmers had called off their protest and road blockade after Bacchu Kadu said he had talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the phone and will meet him in Mumbai on Thursday. Currently, farmers have called off the protest, and if a positive decision is not reached during the meeting, the protest will continue on October 31.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed as farmers staged demonstrations in Nagpur. The agitators had blocked the Nagpur-Hyderabad Highway during a protest demanding a complete loan waiver for the farmers in the state. Traffic jams were seen on the Outer Ring Road, Nagpur-Hyderabad, Nagpur-Chandrapur, and Nagpur-Wardha Road.

The tractor march of farmers began on Monday from Chandurbazar in Amravati district and halted at Wardha before arriving in Nagpur on Tuesday evening.

Thousands of protesters led by Bacchu Kadu participated in the 'Maha Elgar Morcha'.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the protesters, who had blocked National Highway 44 near Nagpur city, to leave the site. Later, state ministers Pankaj Bhoyar and Ashish Jaiswal also held discussions with the protesters on behalf of the government.

Kadu on Wednesday evening, said they will vacate the national highway and move to a nearby ground, and he will decide the future course of action after meeting CM Fadnavis on Thursday.

Fadnavis had appealed to Kadu to discuss farmers' issues with the government, instead of holding agitations that inconvenience the public and may be exploited by "vested interests".

Fadnavis said the state government has adopted a positive approach towards farmers' issues. "Before the agitation, we had convened a meeting and assured that possible solutions could be worked out through dialogue. Bachchu Kadu had initially agreed, but later informed that he would not be able to attend, leading to the cancellation of the meeting," he said.

