Baba Siddique murder: Shooters claim to be from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, say sources

In a surprising turn of events, senior Maharashtra politician and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead on Saturday night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. Two persons were arrested immediately after the incident. According to sources, the shooters have claimed association with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang during the interrogation.

However, the police are currently cross-verifying their statements. The accused have been doing recce of that area for the last 25-30 days. Sources reveal that all three accused had reached Bandra East by an auto rickshaw before the incident. They waited for some time before shooting Baba Siddiqui.

According to police, Baba Siddique was shot with three to four bullets, however, a clear picture will only emerge after the post-mortem. His body has been shifted to Cooper Hospital, where the post-mortem will be done. The arrested accused have been identified as Karnail Singh, hailing from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.

Siddiqui, a three time-former MLA, had recently joined the NCP after quitting the Congress. Leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of Siddiqui, with some from opposition parties expressing concern at the law and order situation in Maharashtra.