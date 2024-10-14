Baba Siddiqui case: Zeeshan had received threats days before father's murder, says Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Zeeshan Siddique during the last rites of his father Baba Siddique

Baba Siddiqui case: Mumbai Police on Monday said Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui had received threats a few days before his father was shot dead in Mumbai. The accused told during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were on the target and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found, they added.

"Zeeshan Siddiqui was also the target of the accused. The accused were given a contract to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui," the police said.

Earlier on Sunday, the police said investigating officials suspect that the shooters were instructed to target both NCP leader Baba Siddique and his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique. The NCP leader (66) was shot dead by three assailants at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his son Zeeshan's office on Saturday night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. On the day of the incident, Zeeshan left the office minutes before his father's arrival.

Police suspect that some insiders had passed on information about Siddique to the attackers, helping them to reach Kherwadi junction on time. The accused used to come to Bandra daily to conduct a recce of places linked to Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan, mostly using auto rickshaws, they added.

On the day of the incident, both Baba Siddique and his son were at the same place, and the accused somehow got to know about it. Sources also said that some insider was passing on information about the location of the father-son duo.

In fact, Baba Siddique's visit to his son Zeeshan's office that day was not a part of his regular routine. He had gone to his son's office after attending a Garba event, and enquired about Zeeshan, but was told that he had left for work a few minutes ago.

When Baba Siddique was walking towards his car, the attackers allegedly used a tear gas-like substance. Following this, absconding accused Shivkumar Gautam fired six rounds from a 9 mm pistol and fled. According to sources, the other two accused did not fire, but were carrying pistols and 28 live cartridges.