Maharashtra election: Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar's NCP to contest from Vandre East

Zeeshan Siddique joins NCP in presence of party chief Ajit Pawar

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the political atmosphere in the state continues to heat up, especially by a growing wave of defections the parties are presently witnessing. Now, in the latest development related to the defection of the members, Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of the late Maharashtra leader Baba Siddique, has also joined the NCP in Mumbai.

Siddiqui, who was previously with Congress, officially joined the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction today (October 25) and has been announced as a party candidate from the Bandra East Constituency.





'Thankful to Ajit Pawar for believing in me': Zeeshan Siddique

Soon after joining the NCP, Zeeshan Siddique extended gratitude to party chief Ajit Pawar. He said "This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times."

"I have got the nomination from Bandra East; I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Bandra East yet again," Siddique added.

Nishikant Bhosale Patil, Sanjaykaka Patil also join NCP

Apart from Siddique, former BJP leaders Nishikant Bhosale Patil, Sanjaykaka Patil, and Pratap Patil Chikhlikar also joined NCP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Ajit Pawar today.

While Nishikant Bhosale has been fielded as an NCP candidate from Islampur, Sanjay Kaka Patil has been announced as a party candidate from Tasgaon and Pratap Patil Chikhlikar named party candidate from Loha constituency.

Significantly, speaking of his decision to join NCP, Nishikant Bhosale Patil said, "I have joined NCP today on the direction of our leader, Devendra Fadnavis. I had to shift to the NCP from the BJP as the Islampur assembly seat went to the NCP. I will win the election from the Islampur seat on the NCP ticket."