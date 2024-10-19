Baba Siddique's son's photo found in one of shooter's phone, a week after former minister death: Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique

A week after Baba Siddique's murder a photo of his son Zeeshan Siddique was found in the phone of one of the shooters who shot his father last Saturday. Baba Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on the night of October 12 outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area. According to Mumbai Police, their handler shared this picture with the accused through Snapchat. Investigation revealed that the shooters and conspirators used Snapchat to share information.

Meanwhile, five more persons were held on Friday for allegedly providing firearms and logistical support to the shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case, a Mumbai police official said. The total number of arrests in the sensational case now stands at nine, while three key persons are on the run. Prima facie, the five arrested accused were in touch with conspirator Shubham Lonkar and mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, both absconding at present, the official said. As per police, Akhtar's links were earlier established with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and he is allegedly one of the masterminds of the politician's murder.

The official identified the five as Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43). Sapre is from Dombivali, while Pardhi, Thombre and Pardhi (27) are from Ambernath in Thane district. Kanoujia is a resident of Panvel in Raigad.