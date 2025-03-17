Aurangzeb tomb row sparks chaos in Nagpur, CM Fadnavis urges calm as police clash with protesters | LIVE Violence broke out in Nagpur after rumours of Quran desecration during a right-wing protest over Aurangzeb's tomb led to stone pelting and police retaliation. Four people were injured, multiple vehicles were torched, and heavy security has been deployed.

Tension flared in central Nagpur on Monday as clashes broke out between police and protesters amid rumours that the Quran was desecrated during a right-wing demonstration demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb. At least four people were injured in the violence, which spread across multiple areas, officials said.

The violence erupted shortly after Bajrang Dal members staged a protest near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Mahal area. Videos of the agitation quickly went viral on social media, with rumours alleging the burning of the Quran sparking outrage in the Muslim community. A complaint regarding the alleged incident was later filed at Ganeshpeth police station.

Stones pelted, vehicles set ablaze

Violence soon spread to Chitnis Park, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and other areas. Protesters set vehicles on fire and hurled stones at homes and police personnel. The Chitnis Park–Shukrawari Talao stretch saw the most intense clashes, police said. To contain the situation, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge. Authorities said large crowds, believed to be in the thousands, gathered in different areas, prompting deployment of additional security forces including SRPF, Riot Control Police, QRT teams and local police units.

Don't fall for rumours, cooperate with police: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed for calm and urged people not to spread or believe rumours. “Police administration is handling the situation after stone pelting in the Mahal area. Citizens should cooperate fully with the administration. Nagpur has always been a peaceful and cooperative city — this is its tradition. Do not believe in any rumours,” his office said.

Gadkari appeals for peace

Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari also urged people to maintain peace and harmony. “Due to certain rumours, a situation of religious tension has arisen in Nagpur. I appeal to everyone to stay indoors and not believe in rumours. Let us maintain Nagpur’s legacy of peace. Strict action will be taken against those responsible.”

BJP MLA blames outsiders for inciting violence

BJP MLA Pravin Datke alleged that the violence was orchestrated by people from outside the city. “Some people from a particular community came from outside and carried out this violence in a planned manner. Vehicles were torched, stones were pelted. Security forces are deployed, and the Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation,” he said.