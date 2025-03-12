Aurangzeb remark controversy: SP MLA Abu Azmi appears before investigation officer over On Tuesday, Abu Azmi filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Mumbai sessions court, seeking relief from the arrest. He filed the plea after a Zero FIR was registered against him and it was transferred to the Marine Drive Police Station.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi on Wednesday appeared before the investigation officer regarding his controversial remarks on Aurangzeb, according to the Mumbai Police. Ahead of his visit to the investigating officer, Azmi said, "I am going to Marine Drive police station. The court has asked me to go to the police station and sign before the police there for three days."

After he joined the probe, he talked to the media and said, "There is no need to record a statement; there is no case. An FIR had been registered against me. I took anticipatory bail. I got the bail, and I need to come and put my signature for three days."

"If I'm being accused without doing anything wrong, then yes, I'm afraid of that. They suspended me from the entire session. People are calling me a terrorist, but which terror have I spread? This is meaningless. The government might do whatever it likes, but I will continue my work," Azmi added.

Notably, the sessions court in Mumbai had ordered Azmi to appear before the investigating officer in the case of his controversial statement on Aurangzeb. The sessions court had set the dates for him to appear on March 12, 13, and 15, between 11 am and 1 pm.

On Tuesday, Mumbai's session court granted anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi on a solvent surety bond of Rs 20,000 in connection with his alleged controversial statement about Aurangzeb made in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

(With ANI Inputs)