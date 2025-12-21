Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Election Results 2025: Mahayuti alliance leads Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Election Results 2025: Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, has maintained a comfortable lead.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance is showcasing a strong performance in the municipal elections across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) district of Maharashtra. The alliance has taken a strong lead in multiple key councils and panchayats. Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Shinde's Shiv Sena.

According to the State Election Commission, the first phase of polling on December 2 for 263 local bodies saw a 67.3 per cent turnout. The second phase, held this past Saturday for the remaining 23 bodies, recorded a 47.04 per cent voter turnout.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has hailed workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party for 'overwhelming success'. "Yours, ours, BJP belongs to everyone, and this is a victory of the workers," Gadkari said in a post on X.

