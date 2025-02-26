Athawale slams Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray for skipping Mahakumbh, urges Hindu voters to boycott them The Mahakumbh Mela, the world's largest gathering, is set to conclude today with Mahashivratri Snan.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of 'insulting' the Hindu community by not attending the Mahakumbh and urged Hindu voters to boycott them.

Athawale, a key Dalit leader from Maharashtra and a BJP ally, criticised Thackeray for advocating Hindutva while skipping the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. "Thackeray talks about Hindutva but did not participate in the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj," said Athawale.

Thackeray and the Gandhi family have insulted Hindutva

"Thackeray and the Gandhi family have insulted Hindutva by not participating in the Maha Kumbh. Being Hindu and not attending the Maha Kumbh is an insult to the Hindus, and Hindus must boycott them," he told news agency PTI.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice further said that they should have taken part in the Maha Kumbh considering the people's sentiments. "They always want Hindu votes, despite that they skipped Maha Kumbh. I think Hindu voters must boycott them," Athawale added.

Hindu voters did teach these leaders a lesson in the recently held elections, he further said, referring to the Maharashtra assembly elections of November 2024.

Mahakumbh 2025

The 45-day Mahakumbh at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj culminates on Mahashivratri. Mahakumbh, a mega religious gathering that takes place once in 12 years, began on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and saw grand processions of Naga Sadhus and three Amrit Snans. As per official figures, over 65 crore devotees have so far visited this year's Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Billed as the world's largest spiritual gathering on earth, the mega religious festival on its last day attracted pilgrims from all four corners of the country.

The Mahakumbh has witnessed six special bathing dates -- Paush Purnima on January 13, Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Mahashivratri on February 26 -- including three 'Amrit Snan'.

(With PTI inputs)

