Atal Setu ‘not a picnic spot’: Mumbai Police warns of FIR if you stop, litter, click pics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Atal Setu

Amid reports of people being spotted clicking selfies, stopping on the bridge to enjoy the view of the sea as well as littering, with photographs, videos and reels flooding social media, Mumbai Police has warned of FIRs against such people. Nearly 80,000 vehicles have used the Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, since it was thrown open to the public at 8 am on Saturday but the over-enthusiasm of some motorists has also raised concern among netizens.

Mumbai police on X said, "We agree Atal Setu is definitely a watch but it is also illegal to stop on it and click photos... You will face an FIR if you stop on MTHL," the police warned motorists.

On Saturday, a total of 24,083 vehicles used the sea bridge, while the figure was 55,367 on Day 2, a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority spokesperson said on Monday. The minimum one-way toll on the 21-8 kilometre sea bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in neighbouring Raigad is Rs 250.

Autorikshaw spotted

While Mumbai Police has banned motorcycles, tractors, auto rickshaws, mopeds, animal-pulled carts and other slow-moving vehicles on the sea bridge, some photographs of an autorickshaw as well as motorcycles went viral on social media.

"On the day when #RoadSafety month commences in India, an Auto Rickshaw has been spotted on the #MTHL bridge; what else do you'll expect to see being spotted on the bridge? a) Tractor b) Cycle c) A stall selling CORN during monsoon season," Mumbai resident Suheil Marchant wrote sarcastically on X.

A video showing some couples crossing the bridge ladder to alight on a viewing platform also went viral, prompting some netizens to ask police to book them for the dangerous act.

(With PTI inputs)