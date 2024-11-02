Arvind Sawant apologises for 'imported maal' remark against Shaina NC, says, 'Being deliberately targeted'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant addresses a press conference, in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant apologised for his imported maal remark against Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC and said that he was being deliberately targeted.

"Addressing media in Mumbai today (November 2), Sawant said that he would never insult a women adding that his statements were interpreted differently.

"Some allegations have been made against me for the past few days. A complaint has been lodged against me in this regard. We will never insult women. An atmosphere is being created that I have insulted a woman, I have never done this in my life. One of my statements was interpreted differently. I apologize if my statement hurt anyone's feelings," he said.

"I am being deliberately targeted by giving a different meaning, I am sad about this but still, if my statement has hurt anyone's feelings then I express regret. The respect of women in the country cannot be seen according to the party," he added.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC strongly condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's "imported maal" remark, stating that objectification of women, and outraging the modesty of women is not a small problem.

Speaking to media, Shiv Sena leader Shaina said, "FIR has been registered in Nagpada police station under Sections 79 and 356(2) outraging the modesty of women. The Election Commission and Women Commission have also taken cognizance. This is a fight for the respect of women...Objectification of women, and outraging the Modesty of women is not a small problem. The truth will be in front of everyone in the video but this mindset and perverted mentality is visible."

Arvind Sawant allegedly referred to Shaina NC as 'imported maal'

On November 1, Sawant stirred a controversy after he allegedly referred to Shaina as "imported maal," saying, "Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does."

On Friday evening, Shaina filed a complaint against him at the Nagpada Police Station. Notably, police have registered an FIR under Sections 79 and 356(2) for outraging the modesty of women, and the Election Commission and Women Commission have taken cognizance against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant. However, after facing backlash for his "imported maal" remark, Arvind Sawant later claimed that he did not mention Shaina's name.

"I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It's their habit to create uproar," he said while speaking to media.

"They file defamation cases, yet it is they who are defaming me. I condemn their intent. I have been in politics for 55 years, and have always respected women. Those who are supporting her - ask them to answer whatever questions I have asked. Shaina NC is my friend, she has worked for me, and I respect her. They are 'satta jihadi' people, as our leader Uddhav Thackeray says," Sawant added.

The Maharashtra Assembly election is set to take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.