Are MVA allies united? Uddhav Thackeray voices concern over MLAs, MLCs skipping key meeting

Mumbai:

The meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was held on Wednesday at the MCA Club in Mumbai. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar was not present in the meeting. His party was represented by state president Shashikant Shinde. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal also attended the meeting.

As per latest available information, the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi have a total of about 60 MLAs and Legislative Council members (MLCs), but only 37 public representatives were present in the meeting. And 23 members were absent from the meeting citing personal reasons and other pre-scheduled programs.

MVA’s top leaders urge MLAs, MLCs to stay united

At this important meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance's top leaders urged all MLAs and MLCs to remain united and strongly raise public issues both inside and outside the Assembly. The leaders stated that in the current political situation, all allies must fight together and work in coordination.

What did Uddhav Thackeray say during MVA meet?

According to sources, at the MVA meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said, "We say we are united as the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but are we really united? If we are truly united, then from now on we must work together and remain united."

The meeting also sent a clear message that instead of dwelling on the leaders and public representatives who have left the alliance, especially the former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, the focus should be on strengthening the organisation and addressing public interest issues.

What decisions were taken in the meeting?

The MVA leaders during the meeting stressed that meetings of senior coalition leaders should be held regularly to formulate a common strategy on key state issues and effectively corner the government.

The leaders directed that all Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs and MLCs work in close coordination, both inside and outside the Assembly, and adopt a unified stance on public issues. The meeting also reviewed the current political situation in the state, issues related to farmers, problems arising from rain, and other public concerns.

A strategy to corner the government on these issues in the coming days was also discussed. Leaders present at the meeting stated that the opposition's strength lies in its unity, and that all constituent parties must work together to raise the voice of the people.

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