Andheri Subway shut due to waterlogging as heavy rains lash Mumbai | Check routes to take

Mumbai:

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular movement across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IND) issues an orange alert for the city and suburbs.

Traffic was closed at the Andheri Subway due to the accumulation of nearly two feet of rainwater. The Mumbai Traffic Police said that the traffic was redirected via Gokhale Bridge and Thackeray Bridge. Motorists also reported slow traffic on both the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway during the morning rush hours.

Civic officials reported that after a relatively dry spell and sunny skies over the past few days, the city experienced intense rainfall, particularly in the island city and its eastern and western suburbs.

SpiceJet issues travel advisory

SpiceJet, in a travel advisory, alerted passengers to expect possible delays or changes in departures and arrivals due to the ongoing bad weather conditions in Mumbai and advised them to check their flight status.

“Due to bad weather (rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com,” the airlines posted on X.

IMD issues orange alert for Konkan region

Intermittent spells of intense rain continued throughout the day, with waterlogged roads near CST adding to the commuter woes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for parts of Konkan and the ghat areas of western Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and the ghat areas of Satara and Kolhapur, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday.

A yellow alert was also issued for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and the ghat areas of Nashik and Pune. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain and the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

Authorities have been advised to remain alert for potential flooding and further traffic disruptions as the monsoon intensifies across the region.