Anand Dubey joins Shiv Sena in presence of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in Thane.

Thane:

Anand Dubey, who recently resigned from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), on Friday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Thane in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Anand Dubey resigns from Uddhav Thackeray-led faction

In a big political jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, Anand Dubey resigned from the party’s primary membership earlier this week. For years, he had been the vocal shield of the party, defending its policies across local, national, and international media. However, the defence was over. With a heavy heart and a resolute voice, he announced his immediate exit:"I am resigning from my party known as Shiv Sena (UBT). I am completely dissociating myself from both my primary membership and the position of national spokesperson," he said.

His resignation comes amid discontent with the party’s functioning. His exit from party could pose a setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT), particularly in its outreach to Hindi-speaking voters in Maharashtra.

The development comes at a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), has been emphasising unity among its constituents.

Dubey reveals motive behind resigning from Shiv Sena (UBT)

While explaining the gravity of his choice, Dubey revealed that this was not an impulse, but the culmination of a long, internal struggle. For years, he had carried the weight of a shifting political alignment in silence.

"For the past four or five years, I consistently articulated the party's stance on issues ranging from Maharashtra-specific matters to national and even international affairs. So, what changed? Nothing happens overnight. For several months, I had been suffering in silence, feeling deeply distressed,” he said.

Dubey's distress pointed to ideological erosion in Shiva Sena (UBT)

Notably, Dubey's distress pointed directly to an ideological erosion within the organisation. As someone deeply rooted in traditional cultural nationalism, he felt the party was drifting away from the foundational values he swore to uphold:"I find myself unable to voice the very ideals of Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma that I hold so dear."

Further explaining his personal philosophy, Dubey drew a sharp line between his own historical inspirations and what he perceived as a drift in the party's modern alignment. He also emphasised that an activist's compass must remain true to historical icons of resistance and righteousness.

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