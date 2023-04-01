Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Amruta Fadnavis Threat Case: Mumbai court denies bail to 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani

Amruta Fadnavis Threat Case: A session court has rejected the bail plea of 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani in a case of an alleged attempt to blackmail and bribe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis. He was arrested on March 20 from Gujarat.

The accused had sought bail on the grounds of parity as his daughter, Aniksha Jaisinghani, a co-accused in the case, has been granted bail. His lawyer, Manan Sanghai, had also cited Anil Jaisinghani's medical condition while arguing for his bail.

'Entire conspiracy was planned for Anil Jaisinghani'

Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar had opposed the bail plea saying that the entire conspiracy was planned for Anil Jaisinghani. Amruta Fadnavis had claimed in her complaint that Aniksha offered a bribe to her for intervening in the cases against her father.

The SPP said there was a need to consider the role of the applicant. "Can't say that since one accused has been granted bail, he, too, should be released on bail," he said. The prosecution had further argued that the accused was absconding in many of the offences registered against him and hence his nature also needs to be considered.

Additional sessions judge D D Almale rejected the bail plea

On Jaisinghani's health, the SPP argued that his medical report says his health condition is fine. After hearing both sides, additional sessions judge D D Almale rejected the bail plea. It, however, allowed the bail plea of another accused Nirmal Jaisinghani.

The Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai had on February 20 registered a first information report (FIR) against Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha for allegedly threatening to make public certain audio and video clips that purportedly show Amruta Fadnavis accepting favours from Aniksha.

The accused have been booked for offences under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 8 (induce public servant using corrupt means) and 12 (abetment) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

