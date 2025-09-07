Amruta Fadnavis and Akshay Kumar lead beach cleanup at Juhu after Ganesh Visarjan | WATCH Amruta Fadnavis and Akshay Kumar led Juhu beach clean-up after Ganpati visarjan on Sunday.

New Delhi:

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, organisec a beach cleanup at Mumbai’s Juhu Beach on Sunday. The cleanup was held a day after the immersion of Ganesh idols marked the end of the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Amruta Fadnavis, an advocate for environmental issues, led a large-scale beach cleanup at Juhu Beach following the Visarjan (immersion) of Ganesh idols.

Speaking to the media, Amruta spoke about the importance of maintaining clean beaches and the responsibility of citizens to protect the environment. "We have organized a big beach cleanup at Juhu Beach today post Visarjan. Various organizations have joined us because we have to keep our beaches clean," she said, adding that this initiative is essential to protect the local environment.

Actor Akshay Kumar joins in

The event saw participation from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, both of whom supported the cleanup drive. The event was organised by the Divyaj Foundation, a non-governmental organization founded by Amruta Fadnavis.

Amruta also expressed her gratitude toward NGOs and the BMC for their assistance, stating, "There is only one earth, and it is our collective responsibility to keep its beaches and forests clean." Her comments echoed her earlier call for a responsible approach to environmental preservation, especially during the celebrations of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi. Speaking earlier during the festival, she urged the public to consider the environmental impact of the immersion process. "During the immersion of idols, we should only use environment-friendly ponds," she stated, stressing the need for eco-conscious celebrations.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which began on August 27, concluded on September 6 with grand immersion processions, especially in Mumbai and across Maharashtra. The celebrations, marked by fervent devotion and enthusiasm, saw thousands of devotees bidding farewell to Lord Ganesh during the Visarjan. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his best wishes to Ganesh devotees globally. "I extend my best wishes to all the Ganesh bhakts across the world. May Lord Ganesh give us the strength to fight the issues in front of the country," he said.