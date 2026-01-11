Amravati Municipal Corporation Polls: BJP snaps ties with MLA Ravi Rana's Yuva Swabhiman Party Amravati Municipal Corporation Polls: In a statement, BJP's Amravati district president Nitin Dhande said that his party has withdrawn support on the six seats that were allotted to the Yuva Swabhiman Party.

Amravati:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday snapped its ties with MLA Ravi Rana's Yuva Swabhiman Party ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Amravati, which will take place on January 15. However, Rana's wife and former Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana will continue to campaign for the candidates of the saffron party.

In a statement, BJP's Amravati district president Nitin Dhande said that his party has withdrawn support on the six seats that were allotted to the Yuva Swabhiman Party. "On these seats, we are backing independent candidates ideologically connected to BJP . The Yuva Swabhiman Party did not keep its word and fielded candidates against the BJP," he alleged.