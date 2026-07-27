Amit Shah's back-to-back meetings with NCP factions spark merger buzz in Maharashtra

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held separate meetings with both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), sparking fresh speculation of a merger of the two camps. The meetings were held in Delhi, where MPs from both factions have arrived for the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Shah first met senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, who said in an X post later that the two leaders discussed several key issues. Later, the Union Home Minister met NCP(SP) MPs Supriya Sule and Bajrang Manohar Sonwane, triggering speculations that Sharad Pawar could join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

BJP wants NCP factions to unite before NDA merger

However, Sule and Sonawane played down the speculation, stating that they met Shah to invite him for the wedding reception of Sule's daughter, Revati. The NCP-SP leaders added that they also discussed several issues concerning their respective parliamentary constituencies.

However, political sources claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants the two NCP factions to reunite before becoming part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to the sources, discussions between the BJP's central leadership and both NCP factions are ongoing in this regard. Recently, discussions were reportedly underway over a possible merger between the two NCP factions.

No proposal for joining NDA or ruling NCP or Cong: Sule

Recently, Sule dismissed speculation about her party joining the NDA or merging with the Ajit Pawar faction. She said that the Sharad Pawar-led faction has not received any proposal from either the BJP, any NDA ally, or the Congress. "There has been no proposal from anyone. Neither Sharad Pawar, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope nor any other senior leader of our party has received any offer," she said.

"Neither the BJP nor the Congress nor any NDA ally has contacted us. When there is no proposal, the question of merger or joining any alliance does not arise," the Baramati MP said. Sule dismissed the idea that the party MPs or MLAs were under pressure to join the ruling alliance, saying that all eight NCP (SP) MPs firmly rally behind party chief Sharad Pawar.

"We meet regularly. None of our MPs or MLAs has told me that they want to take a different political stand. Everyone is happy where they are," she said.

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