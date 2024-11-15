Maharashtra elections: Home Minister Amit Shah's bag checked ahead of poll rally in Hingoli

Follow us on Image Source : @AMITSHAH/X Home Minister Amit Shah's bag checked ahead of poll rally in Hingoli

Ahead of his poll rally in Maharashtra's Hingoli, the Election Commission official checked the bag of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. Reacting to the checking, Shah took to X and said, "The Election Commission has been checking the bags of the leaders campaigning for the assembly elections. Earlier the bags and helicopters of Uddhav Thackeray, and Devendra Fadnavis were also checked by the EC officials."

He further said, "BJP believes in fair elections and healthy election system and follows all the rules made by the Honourable Election Commission." "We all must contribute to a healthy election system and perform our duties in keeping India as the strongest democracy in the world." the Home Minister added.

The latest development comes amid a row over bag checking that started on November 11 after the bag of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was checked in Yavatmal. Back then, he had heated exchanges with the officials. Later, his bag was again checked in Latur. In over a week, similar checks were carried out on Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari, and other leaders.

On bag and chopper checkings, EC has said it has followed SOPs to ensure level playing fields. The Election Commission on Tuesday clarified that planes and helicopters of political leaders, including BJP figures, are routinely inspected by election officials as per established business procedures.

(With inputs form agencies)