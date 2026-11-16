Amid NCP merger talks, Sunetra and Parth Pawar meet Amit Shah in Pune

Amid talks over a possible merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and NCP's Rajya Sabha member Parth Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources on Monday. The meeting was held on Sunday night at the JW Marriott hotel in Pune.

It is not clear what discussions were held, but there is high possibility that deliberations were held on NCP's merger. According to sources, Sunetra and Parth are not against NCP(SP)'s entry to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but are against a merger.

Sources told India TV that Sunetra and Parth believe that such a move could put their own political existence at risk. They said another high-level meeting was held on Monday, but between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP's Maharashtra unit chief Ravindra Chavan.

The NCP(SP)'s return to the NDA could boost the ruling coalition's numbers in the Parliament, which is eyeing a passage for the delimitation bill in the Parliament Winter Session that likely begins in first week of December. The Sharad Pawar-led party has eight members in Lok Sabha and one in Rajya Sabha.

'Decision rests with Sunetra'

While talks surrounding a merger of the NCP continues, party's senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal said on Sunday that the decision rests with Sunetra. Sunetra was made NCP's president and the deputy chief minister after Ajit Pawar's death in an unfortunate plane crash in Baramati earlier this year.

"No matter how many discussions take place, they will not yield any results until Sunetra Pawar takes a decision on the matter," Bhujbal had said.

Meanwhile, the rival faction of the NCP has dismissed merger talks, describing them as "completely false". Party's senior leaders, including working president Supriya Sule, have repeatedly dismissed the merger talks, calling them a speculation of the media.

This was reiterated by the party again on Sunday. "Our official stand is that those who wish to merge should join our party," NCP(SP) spokesperson Pravin Kunte Patil said.

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