Amid NCP merger buzz, Rohit Pawar praises Sonia Gandhi, recalls meeting after Ajit Pawar's death

Amid renewed speculation over a possible merger between the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has shared a post praising senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Referring to her recently published book, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Rohit spoke about her personal struggles, her decision to make India her home and the compassion she showed him when he approached her over the demand for an impartial investigation into Ajit Pawar's plane crash.

The post comes at a time when political attention in Maharashtra has turned to the possibility of the two NCP factions coming together. Rohit, who represents Karjat-Jamkhed and is Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, has previously dismissed reports of merger discussions within his party. His latest remarks about Sonia Gandhi come amid these developments, although he has not linked the post to the merger speculation.

Rohit Pawar recalls Sonia Gandhi's personal struggles

In his post, Rohit said Sonia Gandhi's life story went beyond politics and reflected the journey of a sensitive, resilient and courageous person. He recalled that she moved from Italy to India at the age of 21, leaving behind her family and familiar surroundings to begin a new life.

He also referred to the deaths of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, describing them as two major personal tragedies in Sonia Gandhi's life. Despite these losses, he said, she chose to remain in India and strengthen her connection with the country through public life and service.

Rohit described her ability to face difficult circumstances as inspiring and said her journey reflected India's liberal, inclusive and compassionate values.

Recalls meeting Sonia Gandhi over Ajit Pawar crash probe

Rohit also shared an account of his meeting with Sonia Gandhi in Parliament earlier this year. He said he had approached her seeking support for an impartial investigation into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar.

According to Rohit, Sonia Gandhi listened to his concerns and understood the family's grief. He said she extended firm support to their demand and treated their pain as though they were members of her own family.

He added that the meeting strengthened his belief that people who have experienced personal tragedies can understand the suffering of others with greater empathy.

In his post, Rohit also congratulated Sonia Gandhi on the publication of 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. He expressed hope that the book would inspire millions of Congress workers who have respect and affection for Sonia Gandhi, the Gandhi-Nehru family and the Indian National Congress.

What is behind the NCP merger buzz?

Speculation about a possible reunion of the two NCP factions gathered pace after Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, met Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence on two consecutive days. Senior leaders from the rival factions also held meetings, while a video of NCP leader Praful Patel interacting with Sharad Pawar further fuelled talk of a possible merger.

The speculation gained further attention after NCP Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare said that the merger would have taken place on February 12, 2026, had Ajit Pawar been alive. Rohit Pawar, however, dismissed the reports on November 9, saying neither Sharad Pawar nor NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule had discussed a merger within their party. He alleged that the speculation was being used to create a political narrative.

On November 11, Sunetra Pawar also avoided giving a direct answer on the possibility of a merger, saying that "things will be known at the appropriate time". Reports have since pointed to differences over leadership, party control and political alliances as possible hurdles to reunification. No formal merger announcement has been made.

ALSO READ:

NCP merger buzz: Ajit Pawar faction MLAs seek meeting with Sharad Pawar, BJP rules out talks