Amid FDA crackdown, Maharashtra govt gives 1-year grace period to traders on loose edible oil sales

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday took a big decision on open oil sales. The government has decided to give a one-year temporary grace period to traders. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with a delegation of traders to discuss the issue. The Chief Minister said that a law was enacted in 2011 regarding open oil sales and the quality of oil is most important.

Govt says a large number of poor people buy loose edible oil

However, the Chief Minister also said that even today a large number of poor people buy open oil . Therefore, it is necessary to ensure compliance with the law as well as find a solution to the trouble of common people and traditional businessmen.

The government will now form a joint committee of the FDA and traders. This committee will determine what changes traditional businesses must make to their businesses to comply with the law.

The government will also help traders if needed

The government has given a one-year relief for the time being. The Chief Minister made it clear that the deadline would not be extended again after one year and everyone would have to abide by the law. In this one year, businesses will have to adapt their businesses to the new regulations.

Last week, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it has suspended the licences/registrations of four food businesses in Mumbai after serious hygiene and food safety violations, including the presence of cockroaches and other pests, were found during inspections.

FDA says action was taken against Akshay Caterers

The FDA added that the action was taken against Akshay Caterers at Garware Institute of Career Development, Craftpac Hospitality Pvt Ltd at Jio World Drive in Bandra East, Marion Hotel and Restaurant on Gokhale Road in Dadar West and Bhagwati Stores at Radhika Residency in Tilak Nagar, Chembur.

During the inspections, FDA said its officials found an active infestation of cockroaches and other pests in different parts of the kitchens and food storage areas. The establishments were also found to be using excessive amounts of artificial colours and monosodium glutamate (MSG), while cooking oil was repeatedly reused and found darkened and highly oxidised, it said.

Cooked rice was found stored in unhygienic conditions, exposed and without proper covering, with damp walls, fungal growth, moisture and water condensation in the area, the FDA said in a statement.

Also Read:

Maharashtra FDA cancels Cipla unit's drug licences in Pune over Reactin Plus recall, storage lapses