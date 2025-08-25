Ameet Satam appointed as Mumbai BJP president ahead of BMC polls Ameet Satam, 49, has been representing the Andheri West assembly constituency in Mumbai for three consecutive terms.

Mumbai:

Three-term MLA Ameet Satam has been appointed as the new president of the Mumbai BJP unit, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday. The move comes in the run-up to the high-stakes elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), likely to be held later this year.

Who is Ameet Satam?

Satam, 49, has been representing the Andheri West assembly constituency for three consecutive terms. Known for his aggressive stand on civic issues and sharp criticism of the BMC’s functioning, he has emerged as one of the party’s most prominent voices in Mumbai.

Before being elected to the Assembly, Satam also served as a municipal corporator and has long been active in city politics. Among his key contributions is his persistent push for the reconstruction of the Gokhale bridge in Andheri, a project that was successfully completed after prolonged delays.

Fadnavis expresses hope in Satam's leadership

Fadnavis expressed hope that under Satam's leadership, the BJP will reclaim power in the BMC. Talking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said during the Maharashtra assembly polls last year, the party recorded a significant victory and asserted its dominance in Mumbai under the leadership of (outgoing) city unit chief Ashish Shelar.

"With Shelar having taken on ministerial responsibilities in the cabinet, it was necessary to appoint a new president for the Mumbai unit. Following discussions at the state-level led by (Maharashtra BJP) president Ravindra Chavan and senior leaders, Ameet Satam has been chosen for the post," he said.

The CM said Satam has been with the BJP for a long time and served in several important roles over the years. "He is recognised as both a learned and assertive legislator. Satam is familiar with the pressing issues of Mumbai and has demonstrated the knack required to tackle them," the senior BJP leader said.

"I am confident that under his leadership, the BJP will maintain its winning momentum in the upcoming civic elections, and I believe we will reclaim power in the BMC," Fadnavis said.

The CM further said that with the backing of senior leaders from Mumbai and the state, he expects the BJP to set new records in the city civic body polls.

