Ambegaon Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ambegaon Assembly Election 2024

Ambegaon Assembly Election 2024: The Ambegaon Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 196 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

In 2019, Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided) won the seat by defeating Bankhele Rajaram Bhivsen of the Shiv Sena (then undivided) with a margin of 66775 votes.

Ambegaon Assembly Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 190147 voters in the Ambegaon constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 103494 were male and 85827 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 709 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

Ambegaon Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Ambegaon constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Ambegaon Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Ambegaon will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Ambegaon Assembly Constituency: Present candidates

The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) fielded its present MLA, Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil, from the constituency once again. He will lock horns with NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction leader Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Indore Sunil Kondaji to assert his victory over the assembly seat once again.

Ambegaon Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2019, Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided) won the seat by defeating Bankhele Rajaram Bhivsen of the Shiv Sena (then undivided) with a margin of 66775 votes. Patil polled 126120 votes as against Bhivsen who secured 59345 votes.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, NCP (then undivided) candidate Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil won the seat. He was polled 120235 votes with a vote share of 62.12%. Shiv Sena (then undivided) candidate Arun Govidrao Gire got 62081 votes with a vote share of 32.08% and was the runner-up.

Ambegaon Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

1995: Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil, Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

1999: Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil, Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

2004: Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil, Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

2009: Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil, Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

2014: Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil, Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

2019: Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil, Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

Ambegaon Assembly Constituency: Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ambegaon Assembly Constituency was 188416. While, in the 2014 elections, the valid votes polled were 192239.